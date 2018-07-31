Analyzing Omnicom Group (OMC) and Publicis Groupe (PUBGY)

Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) and Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

0.1% of Publicis Groupe shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Publicis Groupe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Omnicom Group and Publicis Groupe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnicom Group 7.45% 40.82% 5.40% Publicis Groupe N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Omnicom Group has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Publicis Groupe has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Omnicom Group pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Publicis Groupe pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Omnicom Group pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Publicis Groupe pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Omnicom Group has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Omnicom Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Omnicom Group and Publicis Groupe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnicom Group 3 9 2 0 1.93 Publicis Groupe 0 3 0 0 2.00

Omnicom Group presently has a consensus price target of $77.73, suggesting a potential upside of 13.70%. Given Omnicom Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Omnicom Group is more favorable than Publicis Groupe.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Omnicom Group and Publicis Groupe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnicom Group $15.27 billion 1.00 $1.09 billion $5.10 13.40 Publicis Groupe $10.95 billion 1.33 $974.31 million $1.27 12.42

Omnicom Group has higher revenue and earnings than Publicis Groupe. Publicis Groupe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omnicom Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Omnicom Group beats Publicis Groupe on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services. The company's services also include direct, entertainment, experiential, field, interactive, mobile, multi-cultural, non-profit, shopper, promotional, retail, search engine, social media, and sports and event marketing services; and investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, organizational communications, package design, product placement, public affairs, public relations, and merchandising and point of sale services. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, China, India, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, and other Asian countries. Omnicom Group Inc. was founded in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe S.A. provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. It offers creative solutions, such as direct marketing, customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communication, events communication, and multicultural or ethnic communication services, as well as engages in the video production and broadcast business. The company also provides media consulting/media planning and media buying services. In addition, it is involved in the creation of corporate or commercial Websites and intranets, online direct marketing consulting, social network expertise, search engine optimization, Internet ads, and all forms of Internet and mobile communication; and provision of communications in the areas of healthcare and well-being under the Digitas Health and Publicis Health Media brands. The company serves clients in consumer goods, finance, automobile, TMT, healthcare, food and beverage, leisure/energy/luxury, retail, and other sectors. Publicis Groupe S.A. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.