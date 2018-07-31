Analyzing Camping World (CWH) and America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

Camping World (NYSE: CWH) and America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Camping World alerts:

This table compares Camping World and America’s Car-Mart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camping World -0.50% 165.19% 5.94% America’s Car-Mart 5.97% 11.86% 6.15%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Camping World and America’s Car-Mart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camping World 0 1 9 0 2.90 America’s Car-Mart 0 3 0 0 2.00

Camping World presently has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 96.83%. America’s Car-Mart has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.98%. Given Camping World’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Camping World is more favorable than America’s Car-Mart.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Camping World and America’s Car-Mart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camping World $4.29 billion 0.45 $28.36 million $2.29 9.65 America’s Car-Mart $612.20 million 0.73 $36.50 million N/A N/A

America’s Car-Mart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Camping World.

Dividends

Camping World pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. America’s Car-Mart does not pay a dividend. Camping World pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Camping World has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, America’s Car-Mart has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.5% of Camping World shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of America’s Car-Mart shares are held by institutional investors. 49.2% of Camping World shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of America’s Car-Mart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Camping World beats America’s Car-Mart on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories. The company also offers new and used RVs, parts and service, including RV accessories and supplies; camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, snowboarding, bicycling, skateboarding, and marine and watersport equipment, and supplies; finance and insurance; and RV repair and maintenance services. As of June 28, 2018, it operated a network of 145 retail locations in 36 states of the United States. The company also serves customers through e-commerce platforms and direct marketing. Camping World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of June 28, 2018, it operated 140 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.