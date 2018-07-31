Analyzing Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) and SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ: BMRC) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

43.5% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bank of Marin Bancorp and SVB Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 SVB Financial Group 0 3 14 0 2.82

Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $84.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.50%. SVB Financial Group has a consensus price target of $351.07, suggesting a potential upside of 16.40%. Given SVB Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SVB Financial Group is more favorable than Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Marin Bancorp 21.77% 8.97% 1.06% SVB Financial Group 29.56% 16.47% 1.39%

Volatility & Risk

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVB Financial Group has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. SVB Financial Group does not pay a dividend. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of Marin Bancorp and SVB Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Marin Bancorp $84.86 million 7.16 $15.97 million $3.28 26.54 SVB Financial Group $2.02 billion 7.90 $490.50 million $9.91 30.43

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Marin Bancorp. Bank of Marin Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SVB Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats Bank of Marin Bancorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers merchant card and cash management sweep services; credit cards; mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, and image lockbox services, as well as wire transfers; fraud detection tools; cash management solutions; and valet pick-up service for non-cash deposits. Further, it provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and Internet banking services. The company operates 23 offices in Marin, Sonoma, San Francisco, Napa, and Alameda counties. Bank of Marin Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services. This segment also provides various loan and credit facilities; foreign exchange services; export, import, and standby letter of credit; investment services and solutions; investment advisory service; vineyard development loans; and equity valuation services, as well as invests in debt funds. The company's SVB Private Bank segment offers private banking services, such as mortgages, home equity and capital call lines of credit, restricted stock purchase loans, and other secured and unsecured lending products. Its SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services that manage funds on behalf of third party limited partners. The company also offers asset and private wealth management, and private equity investment services. It operates through 29 offices in the United States; and offices in the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Israel, and India. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.