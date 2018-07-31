Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Supervalu (SVU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Supervalu (NYSE: SVU) recently:

7/27/2018 – Supervalu was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $32.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

7/27/2018 – Supervalu was downgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $32.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

7/27/2018 – Supervalu was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Supervalu was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/25/2018 – Supervalu had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We’ve had a chance to review Supervalu’s recent letter to shareholders and its investor presentation in response to the Blackwells’ proposal. We think investors will be more likely to side with mgt. in the proxy fight if Supervalu can build on its recent progress and sustain that momentum in the upcoming results. On top of the need to stay on track relative to FY19 guidance, mgt. faces additional challenges to rapidly transform the business. Following the positive shift in sentiment as a result of the 4Q18 earnings release, mgt. now needs to identify more opportunities to optimize the distribution network, make additional progress with retail divestitures, and further de-lever the balance sheet. We see Shoppers Food as the next logical candidate for a retail exit.””

7/24/2018 – Supervalu had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2018 – Supervalu had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group.

7/2/2018 – Supervalu was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/20/2018 – Supervalu was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/19/2018 – Supervalu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SUPERVALU is battling persistent softness in its retail segment, stemming from stiff competition and intense promotions. As a result, the company has been resorting to retail store closures. Recently, the company unveiled plans to shutter its Shop ‘n Save and Shop ‘n Save East retail businesses, concurrent to its fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 earnings announcement. Well, SUPERVALU continued to battle the aforementioned retail woes during the quarter where its dismal gross margin trend lingered — thanks to unfavorable mix. These hurdles may continue to weigh on SUPERVALU's stock. Nonetheless, the company continued to witness steady growth in its wholesale business, which posted sales growth of a solid 60% during the quarter. This surge was largely backed by buyouts of AG Florida and Unified Grocers. Further, the company is on-track to strengthen its wholesale operations.”

Shares of Supervalu opened at $32.14 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.24. Supervalu Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

Supervalu (NYSE:SVU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.52). Supervalu had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Supervalu Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Supervalu by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,945,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,313,000 after purchasing an additional 71,988 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Supervalu by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,579,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,280,000 after purchasing an additional 911,723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Supervalu by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,064,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,444,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Supervalu by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,803,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Supervalu by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,627,000 after acquiring an additional 570,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUPERVALU INC., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery wholesaler and retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of various food and non-food products to independent retail customers, such as single and multiple grocery store operators, regional chains, and the military.

