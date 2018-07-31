Analysts Set Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (UHS) Target Price at $133.31

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.31.

Several analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $3.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.16. The company had a trading volume of 36,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,760. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of $95.26 and a twelve month high of $128.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

