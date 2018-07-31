Analysts Set TT Electronics plc (TTG) PT at $270.75

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 275.75 ($3.62).

TTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 240 ($3.15) to GBX 300 ($3.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 265 ($3.48) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

TT Electronics traded up GBX 11 ($0.14), reaching GBX 231 ($3.04), during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 213,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,856. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 170 ($2.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 245 ($3.22).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power Electronics, and Global Manufacturing Solutions. The Sensors and Specialist Components division designs and manufactures engineered parts, such as circuit protection, current sensing, signal conditioning, optoelectronics, and sensors for torque, position, pressure, flow and temperature.

