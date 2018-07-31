Analysts Set Service Co. International (SCI) Price Target at $44.50

Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th.

In other Service Co. International news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 1,400 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,651,662. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 17,384 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $636,775.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,525.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 15.9% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $1,274,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $715,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 13.0% during the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International traded up $1.70, hitting $38.79, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 43,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.16 and a 52-week high of $40.28.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $796.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.56 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

