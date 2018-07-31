Analysts Set Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock (RHHBY) PT at $34.00

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th.
Shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock traded up $0.01, hitting $30.67, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 1,307,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Roche Holding AG diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and rest of Europe. It offers pharmaceutical products for anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, infectious diseases, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid disorders, liver, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus diseases.
