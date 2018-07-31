Analysts Set Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock (RHHBY) PT at $34.00

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th.

Shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock traded up $0.01, hitting $30.67, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 1,307,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 178,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 249,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 310,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and rest of Europe. It offers pharmaceutical products for anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, infectious diseases, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid disorders, liver, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus diseases.

