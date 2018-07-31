Analysts Set Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Target Price at $63.75

Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st.

KEYS traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.09. 20,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $62.41. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $14,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 29,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $1,831,839.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,786 shares of company stock valued at $37,616,339 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $189,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

