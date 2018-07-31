Analysts Set Casa Systems Inc (CASA) PT at $23.86

Shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Northland Securities set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,491,000. Overbrook Management Corp bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $14.92. 37,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.29.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. sell-side analysts expect that Casa Systems will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

