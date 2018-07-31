Analysts Set Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) PT at $61.86

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply opened at $42.08 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $38.71 and a one year high of $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 1.80%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Richard W. Frost bought 11,820 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $501,877.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,207 shares in the company, valued at $390,929.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph M. Nowicki bought 2,470 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,911.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,420.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 336,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after buying an additional 147,303 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 258,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after buying an additional 125,398 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

