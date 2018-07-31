Analysts Set Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Target Price at $94.00

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

BNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 840,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 83,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 23,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia traded up $0.35, hitting $59.25, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 704,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $66.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 22.29%. research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6366 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

