Analysts Set $200.50 Price Target for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $200.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.90 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Teledyne Technologies an industry rank of 157 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Friday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $216.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $136.03 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $695.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.58 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Reslewic sold 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $1,979,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,227,133.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edwin Roks sold 11,334 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $2,334,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,464 shares of company stock valued at $18,205,527 over the last ninety days. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 10,918.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 113,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 112,682 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.