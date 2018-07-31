Analysts Offer Predictions for Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.14.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.36 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 9.32%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Thursday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $19.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $21.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glacier Peak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% in the first quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC now owns 392,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.3% in the first quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.5% in the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 103,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Rick Hays acquired 2,500 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $49,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,853.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Joseph Johnson sold 5,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $112,003.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,449.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate construction loans; home equity loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats.

