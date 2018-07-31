Analysts Issue Forecasts for Astec Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Astec Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Shlisky expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.65 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $47.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. Astec Industries has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $64.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. Brock sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,227,637.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,778,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,129,000 after purchasing an additional 730,594 shares during the last quarter. Marcato Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $29,016,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $6,428,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $5,131,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 118,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 67,854 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.