Analysts Expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC) to Post ($0.10) EPS

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $17.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fennec Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 154 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals opened at $9.28 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $166.83 million, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of -0.24.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 873,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 26,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.