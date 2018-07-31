Analysts Expect EPR Properties (EPR) to Announce $1.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to post earnings per share of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. EPR Properties reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.71). EPR Properties had a net margin of 39.64% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. SunTrust Banks set a $57.00 target price on EPR Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on EPR Properties from $62.25 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EPR Properties from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.78.

In other news, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,052,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,129,000 after purchasing an additional 334,276 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 38.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,105,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,865 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 25.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,458,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,197,000 after purchasing an additional 495,167 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,737,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,233,000 after purchasing an additional 342,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,227,000 after purchasing an additional 52,314 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties traded up $0.29, hitting $66.49, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 936,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,917. EPR Properties has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 86.06%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.8 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

