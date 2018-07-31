Analysts Expect Dollar General Corp. (DG) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) to announce $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.38. Dollar General posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

Shares of Dollar General traded up $0.01, hitting $98.15, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,332. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $70.30 and a 12 month high of $105.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,849.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.06 per share, for a total transaction of $200,336.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,622.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 240.2% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

