Analysts Expect Avalara Inc (AVLR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.23). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVLR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

NYSE AVLR opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.10. Avalara has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avalara stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

