Analysts Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) Will Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.37. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on BOH. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

Bank of Hawaii opened at $80.68 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $74.72 and a one year high of $89.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

In other news, Director Mary G. F. Bitterman sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $30,060.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

