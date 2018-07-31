Amphenol Co. (APH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

Amphenol traded up $1.16, hitting $93.41, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 77,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,179. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $76.07 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 9.49%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $3,105,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Amphenol by 236.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

