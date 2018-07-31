Amkor Technology (AMKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Amkor Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.12-0.23 EPS.

Shares of Amkor Technology opened at $8.99 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,528,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,526,000 after purchasing an additional 714,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 252,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 75,880 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,754,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 407,090 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMKR. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Amkor Technology from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

