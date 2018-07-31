Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Plans $1.32 Quarterly Dividend

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 1.32 per share by the medical research company on Friday, September 7th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

Amgen has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Amgen has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amgen to earn $14.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Amgen traded up $5.92, reaching $196.55, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 4,424,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,934. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. Amgen has a one year low of $163.31 and a one year high of $201.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. analysts predict that Amgen will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.76.

In other news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total value of $298,457.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $844,972. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

