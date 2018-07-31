AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 96,565 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,009,346 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 96,565 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 2.2% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Intel were worth $208,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,658,000. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 342,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,306 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 116,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 102.5% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 191,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 97,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 150,958 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $116,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $162,140.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,706,068.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,295 shares of company stock valued at $331,496. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.34 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Vetr cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.70 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.76.

INTC stock opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $223.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

