AMETEK (AME) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.77. AMETEK also updated its FY18 guidance to $3.16-3.20 EPS.

AME opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $60.95 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AME has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.17.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,202,286.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $153,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $520,730 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

