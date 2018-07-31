America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) Shares Bought by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of America’s Car-Mart worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Cameron Smith sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,400,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $454,498. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total value of $211,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,471 shares of company stock valued at $15,963,776. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRMT traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.10. 789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.90. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $33.05 and a one year high of $68.20.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $169.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.22 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.97%. analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CRMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. America’s Car-Mart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of June 28, 2018, it operated 140 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

