American Tower Corp (AMT) Position Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 0.3% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Tower by 50.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,318,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,280 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in American Tower by 320.1% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 726,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,654,000 after purchasing an additional 553,893 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 55.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,229,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,667,000 after purchasing an additional 440,299 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 12.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,595,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,610,000 after purchasing an additional 402,859 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in American Tower by 49.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,074,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,116,000 after purchasing an additional 355,508 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower opened at $142.72 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $130.37 and a twelve month high of $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

In other American Tower news, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $6,090,669.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 223,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,010,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 131,529 shares of company stock valued at $18,287,354 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

