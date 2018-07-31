American Financial Group (AFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.44. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Financial Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of American Financial Group opened at $111.82 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. American Financial Group has a one year low of $95.19 and a one year high of $121.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

AFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 100,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $11,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 864 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $95,394.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,864 shares of company stock valued at $14,425,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

