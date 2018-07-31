American Airlines Group (AAL) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Macquarie currently has $47.00 price target on the airline’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.72.

Shares of American Airlines Group traded up $0.76, reaching $39.73, during trading hours on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 252,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,411,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -25.16. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $35.64 and a 12 month high of $59.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 151.06% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

In other news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 646,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,079,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,594 shares of the airline’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 32.7% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,519 shares of the airline’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 634,326 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 29,705 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 135,160 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

