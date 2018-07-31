Amdocs (DOX) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DOX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amdocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut Amdocs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX opened at $67.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $71.72.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $992.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.59 million. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.