Amdocs (DOX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Amdocs updated its Q4 guidance to $0.95-1.01 EPS.
Amdocs traded up $0.06, hitting $67.58, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 727,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,886. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $71.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.
Amdocs Company Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.
See Also: Diversification in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.