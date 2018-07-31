Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.33

News headlines about Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ambac Financial Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6001486892998 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Ambac Financial Group traded up $0.50, hitting $20.40, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Ambac Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.69.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $6.13. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.01) EPS. Ambac Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Ambac Financial Group to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to clients in public and private sectors worldwide. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international finance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

