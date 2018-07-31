Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Macquarie

Macquarie reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,999.00 to $2,063.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $2,075.00 price target (up from $1,840.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Nomura restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (up from $1,800.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $2,110.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,927.62.

AMZN stock opened at $1,779.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $931.75 and a 52-week high of $1,880.05. The stock has a market cap of $881.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.04, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,582.11, for a total value of $1,945,995.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,821,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,580.98, for a total transaction of $2,173,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,393,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $16,569,014 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 48.6% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,790,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3,625.9% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,461 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $218,358,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 242,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $413,028,000 after buying an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. 57.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

