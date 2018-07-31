Amazon.com (AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nomura reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a $1,842.92 rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,927.01.

Shares of Amazon.com traded up $4.39, reaching $1,783.61, on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 199,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com has a one year low of $931.75 and a one year high of $1,880.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,578.02, for a total transaction of $686,438.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,952.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,582.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,995.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,821,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $16,569,014 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its position in Amazon.com by 657.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Amazon.com by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. 57.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

