Amalgamated Bank Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Teradata Co. (TDC)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,713,000 after acquiring an additional 687,719 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter worth $20,801,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Teradata by 46.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,000,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,683,000 after acquiring an additional 319,238 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Teradata by 112.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 247,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Teradata by 45.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,226,000 after acquiring an additional 213,503 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Teradata from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.69.

Shares of Teradata opened at $37.98 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.13. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.95 million. Teradata had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

