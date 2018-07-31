AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect AMAG Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $146.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.13 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 35.17%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AMAG Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals opened at $21.25 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $756.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.32. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AMAG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. B. Riley raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.65 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMAG Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William K. Heiden sold 20,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

