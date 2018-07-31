Altus Group (AIF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.11). Altus Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of C$124.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.85 million.

Shares of Altus Group traded down C$1.05, hitting C$28.02, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 101,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,967. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$25.25 and a 1 year high of C$37.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIF shares. CIBC dropped their target price on Altus Group from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Altus Group from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Altus Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.00.

In related news, insider Colin Boyd Johnston sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.66, for a total value of C$138,393.56.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides independent advisory services, software, and data solutions to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry. The company operates through Altus Analytics, CRE Consulting, and Geomatics segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers data, analytics software, and technology-related services, such as ARGUS Enterprise (AE), a software for valuation, and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer, a software for feasibility analysis and assessments; ARGUS EstateMaster, a software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS on Demand, a hosted version of AE and ARGUS Developer; and Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution.

