Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,760 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,861,002 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,316,684,000 after buying an additional 1,185,325 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Adobe Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,997,794 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,512,083,000 after buying an additional 218,339 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,396,198,000 after buying an additional 99,181 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Systems by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,847 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $441,850,000 after buying an additional 485,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its holdings in Adobe Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,820,343 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $443,818,000 after buying an additional 66,223 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Adobe Systems from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe Systems to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Adobe Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.21.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.86, for a total transaction of $758,108.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,615,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total transaction of $1,531,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,461,959. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $242.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a PE ratio of 67.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.95 and a 52 week high of $263.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

