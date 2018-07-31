Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,302.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,350.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Vetr upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,456.00 price objective (up from $1,234.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of Alphabet Inc Class A stock traded up $4.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,234.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $870.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $918.60 and a 52 week high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 2.2% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,777,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 2,504.8% during the second quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 62,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,425,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 13.2% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 5,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc Class A Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

