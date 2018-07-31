Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ally Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Chittenden now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of Ally Financial opened at $27.37 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $2,682,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 90,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,239,000. Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners L.L.C. now owns 386,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,507,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $32,286,000.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.76%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

