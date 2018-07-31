Ally Financial (ALLY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $33.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALLY. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Ally Financial from an underweight rating to an equal rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ally Financial from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.75.

ALLY traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 89,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. Ally Financial has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

