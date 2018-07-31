Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) versus Science Applications International (SAIC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX) and Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and Science Applications International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 1 1 13 0 2.80 Science Applications International 0 5 4 0 2.44

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $16.51, suggesting a potential upside of 36.67%. Science Applications International has a consensus price target of $84.71, suggesting a potential upside of 2.75%. Given Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is more favorable than Science Applications International.

Risk & Volatility

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science Applications International has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.4% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Science Applications International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Science Applications International pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions does not pay a dividend. Science Applications International pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and Science Applications International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allscripts Healthcare Solutions -11.34% 7.80% 2.20% Science Applications International 3.95% 56.35% 8.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and Science Applications International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions $1.81 billion 1.19 -$152.60 million $0.47 25.70 Science Applications International $4.45 billion 0.79 $179.00 million $3.53 23.36

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions. Science Applications International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Science Applications International beats Allscripts Healthcare Solutions on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The company's Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company's Netsmart segment operates in and provides software and technology solutions to the health and human services, and post-acute sectors of health care. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure. The company serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency; the National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

