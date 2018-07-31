Allison Transmission (ALSN) Sets New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $46.66 and last traded at $46.24, with a volume of 138388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.38.

The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.33 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on Allison Transmission and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

In related news, Director James A. Star sold 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $121,041.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,690.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Star sold 12,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $517,001.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,735,840 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 692,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,023,000 after acquiring an additional 40,488 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 306.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 28,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 21,270 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 33,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

