Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $76.58 million for the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 14.64%.

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $51.80. The firm has a market cap of $432.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMOT. TheStreet upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

