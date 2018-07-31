Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America Has $410,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,318,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.85. 1,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,422. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.50 and a 1-year high of $170.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5461 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

