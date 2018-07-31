Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America Has $1.13 Million Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC)

Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,303 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF traded down $0.01, hitting $17.45, on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 301,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,935. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $19.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

About VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.