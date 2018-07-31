Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America Buys New Position in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf (BWX)

Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America bought a new stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:BWX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000. Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America owned 0.06% of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf by 5.9% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 34,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf by 5.4% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 40,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf by 11.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period.

Shares of BMV BWX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.80. Spdr Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond Etf has a 1 year low of $544.00 and a 1 year high of $559.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

