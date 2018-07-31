Allianz Investment Management LLC Sells 100,506 Shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (CIU)

Allianz Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CIU) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,506 shares during the period. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Allianz Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Allianz Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF worth $61,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after buying an additional 27,792 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 64,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CIU traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.73. 8,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,371. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.71 and a 12-month high of $110.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2686 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, formerly iShares Barclays Intermediate Credit Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expense, of the investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays U.S.

