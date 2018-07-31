Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stake in USA Truck, Inc. (USAK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.91% of USA Truck worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 240,008 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USAK shares. ValuEngine upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of USA Truck in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of USA Truck in a report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of USA Truck opened at $20.63 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock has a market capitalization of $163.85 million, a PE ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 1.88. USA Truck, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.50 million. USA Truck had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 3.78%. sell-side analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc, a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.

