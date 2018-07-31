Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 4,074 Shares of Insulet Co. (PODD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Insulet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,002,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Insulet by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 23,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,007,000.

Insulet opened at $81.43 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.02 and a beta of 1.41. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $102.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Insulet had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 1,067 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $101,066.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 8,114 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total value of $702,996.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,122 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PODD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Insulet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price target on Insulet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.47.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

